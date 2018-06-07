De Bruyne can’t understand Germany’s Sane snub

Kevin de Bruyne has voiced his support for Manchester City team-mate Leroy Sane after he was left out of Germany’s 2018 World Cup squad.

Sane was a shock exclusion on Monday when Germany coach Joachim Low revealed his final 23-man squad for their title defence in Russia.

The 22-year-old forward had been a sensation for Pep Guardiola’s side this past season, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists as City stormed to the Premier League title.

However, Low opted to go in a different direction, and De Bruyne sympathised with Sane after the snub, claiming he is the best young player in the world at the moment.

“I didn’t talk with him yet, it just happened, obviously. I just want to give him some space because I don’t think he thought he wouldn’t be in the squad,” the Belgium international said in a press conference.

“For me he has been the best young player this year in the whole world, so you can see how I rate him.

“In the end I don’t know what happened in Germany, maybe there was an issue between them [Sane and Low]. We’ll never know, I guess.”