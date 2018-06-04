FIFA World Cup: Iceland – The Rise of the Vikings

By Jaimer Dela Cruz

We heard the bang of their drums. We saw them overcome big adversities. We saw them rise in world football. Now it’s time for us to learn how they did it. Being the smallest nation in this year’s world cup, Iceland’s assault on world football is something we can be amazed of.

In a country where the ground is either tundra or lava and the sun tends to hide for three months every year, Iceland doesn’t seem to be a country where football can prosper even if it’s located at the heart of world football, Europe. Despite this, they managed to shock the world during their Euro 2016 campaign.

Even before the Euro 2016 tournament proper, Iceland has been making waves in the qualifiers already having won six of their 10 matches where the most famous wins they got was against the tournament favorites, Netherlands. They managed to eliminate the Oranje in the qualifying rounds having won two out of two games against them.

An even bigger upset was about to carried out by this Nordic nation in the tournament proper as they were grouped with eventual winners Portugal, Austria and Hungary. They’re first game was against Portugal to which they managed to grab an inevitable 1-1 draw against a strong side that have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Pepe in their line-up.

With the knockout stages in sight after another draw against Hungary, Iceland won 2-1 against Austria to set a maiden date against England in the round of 16 where the biggest upset of the tournament has been carried out by the vikings.

Coming into the game with nothing to lose, Iceland showed their grit against the tournament giants as they were not fazed by an early goal from Wayne Rooney from the penalty box. They rallied themselves and scored right back after two minutes from the opening goal before taking the lead on the 18th minute. They then defended well to reach the quarterfinals.

With the hopes of their country lying on their shoulders, Iceland went on to face host country and eventual finalist in the quarterfinals. Although the divide between the two teams seems to be very obvious as Les Bleus scored five against the Vikings. Still, they were able to grab two consolation goals anyway towards the end of the match courtesy of Kolbeinn Sigthorsson and Birkir Bjanarsson.

After a historic spell in the Euro 2016, Iceland continued their majestic form to qualify for the first time in history in the FIFA World Cup in a convincing fashion. They’ve won seven out of 10 games. Now, they are destined to face two-time world champions Argentina who will be led by five-time Balon D’or winner Lionel Messi. They’ll also face Croatia and Nigeria in group D.

How did they make it happen?

Iceland has a population of over 330,000 and an area of 103,000 square kilometers but the main question is, how did they manage to produce such talents to compete in the World Cup and what are their sustainability programs? The answer is indoor artificial football pitches.

It is known that flash blizzards or exploding volcano around the corner occurs on almost a regular basis in the country which ruins any possible fields to be used for football but with sheer dedication and help from fellow Icelanders, they were able to build indoor artificial football pitches that nurtures any young talents they have in the country.

One of the most talked about pitch in Iceland belongs to a local club named Breidablik. Breidablik’s exterior looks like a warehouse but inside of it is a footballing haven. Catering to around 500 players in a day, Breidablik is a semi-professional football club whose facilities are owned by the community. Parents pay a yearly fee to the club which is subsidized by their local council so that the prices won’t raise over a hundred euros.

Here, players from age six to 19 regardless of their skills and abilities are being treated as equal by coaches where they don’t make selections of the kids based on who’s better or what not. And to top it all off, all of the coaches here have their UEFA badges which means they’ve been properly trained.

After this world cup, regardless of the result, they’ll surely be making huge waves and possibly gain more attention from the region for their own improvement.

