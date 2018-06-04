How are Asia’s hopes shaping up for the 2018 World Cup?

Scott McIntyre assesses how preparations have been for the five Asian nations set to compete at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Less than two weeks out from the start of the FIFA World Cup things are far from plain sailing for Asia’s five representatives.

Shambolic preparation, cancelled practice matches, late coaching changes, controversial squad selections and poor collective and individual form are all setting off alarm bells as to how the record number of AFC nations will fare at the global showpiece.

For those of us immersed in the daily happenings of football across the vast expanse of nations that stretches from Beirut to Tokyo and Sydney to Ulan Bator we see the promise and potential of the continent but for those outside of Asia or casual observers within it performance at the World Cup is the be-all and end-all.

How Iran, Saudi Arabia, Korea Republic, Japan and Australia fare will determine in the minds of many just where Asian football is at, and it may likely have a real impact on how many slots the AFC is awarded at the soon to be expanded World Cup.

Never mind the development work being done in Vietnam, the boom in popularity in India, a newly re-launched league in Singapore or expansion in Australia, what matters for now is how these five nations carrying Asian hopes perform in Russia.

Anything less than two of that quintet progressing from the Group Stage will be seen as a failure, regardless of the deeper issues of technical capabilities, youth development and the ability to transfer tactical concepts in a high pressure environment from the training pitch to the global glare of the world’s largest sporting event.

With so much at stake, it’s fair to be concerned with just how preparations have gone thus far and FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the issues at hand and what needs to be fixed for Asia’s five torch bearers to meet or exceed expectations in Russia.

IRAN

Preparation: Asia’s strongest nation should be the continent’s best hope of progression but they drew the toughest group of all and as usual their preparation has been nothing less than chaotic.

Things started with the controversial omission from the squad of veteran defensive leader Jalal Hosseini and then continued through to the reported threat – for the 5000th time – of coach Carlos Queiroz to quit his post.

A planned friendly against Turkey in Greece was cancelled due to political tension, then Kosovo was named as a replacement only for issues around the game to be played behind closed doors to see that match also cancelled at the last minute.

It leaves Team Melli with only a match against Lithuania prior to their opening World Cup fixture with Morocco and it’s frankly astonishing that this car-crash preparation has once again happened at a nation that has extensive prior form in the area.

Issues to address: In the only real hit-out that the team has had, Iran fell 2-1 to Turkey which, aside from the result, posed as many questions as had answers arriving.

Queiroz made some curious squad selections that started with Rouzbeh Cheshmi struggling mightily as Hosseini’s replacement and stretched through to the odd sight of Masoud Shojaei lining up as a defensive midfielder.

Further forward, there’s no question that the team possesses a wealth of attacking riches but the question now comes as to how the coach will manage to fit these into a workable system and have them pulling together as one.

JAPAN

Preparation: Whilst I supported the late decision to remove Vahid Halilhodzic, the replacement in Akira Nishino was a far from inspiring one and in the new coach’s first match in charge this week, they were played off the park in a 2-0 loss at home to Ghana.

Nishino had the side line up in a new-look 3-4-2-1 formation that, plain and simple, didn’t work and with the veteran players that were predictably recalled to the side after being previously frozen also failing to fire.

The decision to omit young stars such as Shoya Nakajima and Ritsu Doan has been met with widespread criticism in the country and the plodding performances by the experienced stars in Nishino’s first match only further heightened those fears.

Japan has arguably the easiest group of any of the five AFC nations but the new man now faces a crucial two weeks in Austria and Switzerland to get the side close to being ready.

Issues to address: The real issue here is will Nishino persist with the three-man defensive setup that saw the hugely unusual sight of defensive midfielder Makoto Hasebe playing in between Tomoaki Makino and Maya Yoshida with some further unusual choices as a result of not having named any natural wingbacks to play in a system that requires it.

Although the team switched back to a 4-4-2 in the final quarter of an hour, you’d imagine that having given the new tactical approach such a strong look that the dour Nishino will likely persist with it – and that could spell the end of Japan’s hopes of progression.

AUSTRALIA

Preparation: The only ASEAN nation to qualify for the World Cup, Australia is yet another to have made a coaching change post-qualification with the attack-minded approach of former coach Ange Postecoglou looking set to be replaced with a far more pragmatic set-up under new boss Bert van Marwijk.

After having built up such a strong identity over the past four years to then completely unwind that less than six months out from the tournament proper seems a very difficult exercise to overcome but in terms of pure results there was a very positive showing in a 4-0 thrashing of Czech Republic this week.

A slow start gave way to an up-tempo second half in what was the pick of any AFC nation in the first phase of pre-World Cup internationals, even if the team’s best work did come from counters.

That’s certainly a sign of how the Socceroos are likely to play at the main even with one real positive being the international debut off the bench of Daniel Arzani.

The attacking midfielder burst onto the domestic scene this year at Melbourne City and if the 19-year-old is to appear in Russia he could easily be the biggest ‘wildcard’ that any of the five AFC nations has with his poise on the ball and willingness to take on defenders.

Pitched in a tough group, the pragmatic approach of a vastly experienced mentor allied with the traditional never-say-die attitude of the team might just be enough to see Australia spring a surprise and reach the second round.

Issues to address: Just how the squad will line up has been a real issue with constant questions over whether the likes of Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy can start together, as well as concerns over just who will lead the line if (and perhaps even not) Tom Juric doesn’t recover from niggling injury issues.

The Czech friendly showed that it could well be Japan-based forward Andrew Nabbout who could solve those problems with his direct running and lively movement on and off the ball really catching the eye, along with a well-taken goal and it’s remarkable to think that barely two years ago he was toiling away in Malaysia and now stands on the brink of starting for his nation in Russia.

KOREA REPUBLIC

Preparation: After only just managing to secure qualification primarily under the less-than-inspiring Uli Stielike, hopes weren’t through the roof when Shin Tae-young was preferred to a big-name foreign appointment late in the process but things have moving steadily forward for Korea.

At least they had been but after a decent outing against a modest Honduras side, when faced with a far sterner challenge against Bosnia this week things fell apart spectacularly.

Much has been made of Shin’s decision to revert to a three-man backline but that’s quite a simplistic analysis when looking at what appeared the far more serious issues and they were a bunched core of five central midfielders/forwards when without the ball that saw the team played around with ease and then the pastures of space between the lines when with the ball – that placed huge pressure to play passes from distance and with the man receiving the ball being consistently tightly marked the outcome was a string of poorly placed or hit passes that was downright concerning.

Injuries certainly haven’t helped with left-back Kim Jin-su the latest to likely be ruled out of the side after the earlier withdrawals of veteran forward Lee Keun-ho, central defender Kim Min-jae and midfielders Yeom Ki-hun and Kwon Chang-hoon.

Whilst there’s still quality and a reasonable degree of depth it’s fair to wonder just what this long list of missing players will do to a team that’s also being asked to play in a tactical manner that either isn’t being effectively communicated, understood or devised.

Issues to address: As with all prodigious young talents there’s been a whole range of differing opinions on Lee Seung-woo and firstly his inclusion in the squad and secondly what role he will likely/should play.

After being a star of various national youth teams and having been reared in the famed Barcelona youth setup, a move to Italy with Hellas Verona was seen as his breakthrough moment but given he struggled for game time there were eyebrows raised when he was selected by Shin.

The 20-year-old then went a long way towards silencing those critics with a star turn on his international debut against Honduras this week and he’s gone from being a somewhat controversial selection to a possible starter in the space of a couple of weeks.

Whilst there will always be issues with control with young players, there’s no question that he has a rare skill set and the mentality to want to take on opponents from his wide station on the left and that’s a quality that all nations need if they want to crack games open.

SAUDI ARABIA

Preparation: With licensing issues seeing only two Saudi clubs allowed into the ACL this year there was a clear lack of big-game experience for the primarily domestic-based squad and in a move that attracted global headlines the SAFF decided the address the issue by entering into a deal with a collection of Spanish clubs to essentially pay for national team stars to be loaned to those teams.

Predictably those leading players, led by Fahad Al Muwallad and Salem Al Dosari, saw little to no playing time in Spain and the question now is what that will have done to the confidence and touch of those stars – three of whom are likely to comprise the entire attacking midfield core of the side.

Add to that the persistent political issues that continue to dog the side both on and off the pitch and there are real questions as to how the latest in a string of national coaches – Juan Antonio Pizzi – will be able to arrange the team to be competitive in Russia.

Issues to address: Whilst there’s no doubting both the technical and physical qualities of the Green Falcons the squad has arguably more media and supporter pressure than any other Asian nation and in the past, various Saudi squads have struggled to deal with this when the glare is at its brightest.

After a 12-year absence from the World Cup, hopes are high the Saudis may be able to spring an upset against a Russian side facing similar pressure in the opening match and perhaps do enough an Egyptian side possibly missing their talismanic star and Uruguay to squeak through the group stage.

Much though may depend on the mentality of the squad and the precise role that the coach has in forging that with so many with vested interests having their say in issues that they perhaps shouldn’t and if they struggle in the opener don’t be at all surprised to see Pizzi on a plane home before the playing group are.