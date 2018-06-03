Preview: FIFA World Cup Group C

The FIFA World Cup brings in the best nations together for an interesting battle, with Group C housing four teams that are hoping for success.

In this cluster, there are teams which thrive with the underdog status, while there is another which is being considered by many as due to lift a major national title.

France, Denmark, Australia and Peru make-up what could be one of the most exciting groups in the competition.

FRANCE

As one of the best teams in terms of individual talent, many are backing the Frenchmen to go far in Russia this year.

Les Bleus are considered one of the most exciting teams to watch, and with a group of young talent, silverware should be on their way sooner than expected.

France have had close calls in previous competitions, losing via penalty shootout in the 2014 competition against Germany and also had a heartbreaking loss in the 2016 European Champions against Portugal when they play as hosts.

With a potent offence and reliable midfield, France should concentrate on their defence and this is where Raphael Varane should try and shine. In the competition where stopping goals is essential, the Real Madrid defender should lead the line to help France go deep in the competition.

AUSTRALIA

One of the strongest teams in their region during the World Cup qualifiers, Australia are making their way to a fourth-successive appearance in the competition.

They were far from superior in their qualification, but they did enough to see them through this time. However, losing then coach Ange Postecoglou who has been with the team for a bit more than four years should be a stumbling block in their bid in Russia.

And while they still have yet to appoint a new coach, Australia’s core team remains relatively intact which means they are familiar with playing with each other.

Mile Jedinak should be the player to watch for the team, as he should help supply passes and movement in the midfield to help complement ageless Australian legend Tim Cahill. The Aston Villa man has shown his skill in front of goal with a hat-trick in the qualifier against Honduras.

PERU

Already defying the odds in the World Cup qualifiers, Peru secured their spot in Russia by outlasting other South American nations like Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay.

These nations were heavily favoured to clinch the final World Cup spot in the qualifiers, but Peru held their ground through excellent defences that saw only seven goals conceded across eight matches in 2017.

The team has the perfect mixture of youth and experience, making neutrals cheer for the nation whenever they make their appearances on the pitch.

With that, skipper Paolo Guerrero should be the player to watch. He is 33 years old and should keep his composure as the team tries to make this a competition to remember.

DENMARK

A team definitely on the rise, Denmark are hoping to ride the wave of momentum they are currently on to secure one of the two top spots in Group B of the World Cup.

The last major tournament they were part of was the 2012 European Championship but the Danes are looking like a team on a mission as they have been unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

In these wins, two have been the most impressive – a 4-0 thrashing against Poland and a 5-1 victory over Ireland in the playoff leg.

Spearheading the team is Christian Eriksen who has been on a tear. The Tottenham Hotspur star is in prime form entering the competition and should be the focal point of Denmark’s attack.

TEAMS TO GO THROUGH

As the competition comes closer, it becomes extremely difficult to bet against the Frenchmen. Anything other than a finish atop Group C should be their initial target in the FIFA World Cup.

As for the second spot, it should be exciting to see how the three remaining teams battle for this.

Peru are inspirational, while Denmark should have the talent and the momentum to see them through. At the end of the day, it seems that the two European countries are going into the knockout stages.

