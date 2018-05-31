De Gea dreaming of World Cup success

David de Gea is keeping his fingers crossed that Spain can repeat the success of the 2010 World Cup in Russia later this month.

The Manchester United goalkeeper replaced Iker Casillas as Spain’s first choice goalkeeper since the 2016 European Championships.

Spain, who beat Netherlands to clinch the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, are returning to the global showpiece as one of the favourites after an impressive qualifying campaign

De Gea is heading to his second World Cup with his country despite not featuring in the 2014 tournament in Brazil, where La Roja suffered a shock first round exit from the global showpiece.

Spain will come-up against Iran, Morocco and Portugal in Group B.

De Gea told MUTV: “We have come off the back of a really excellent qualification campaign, and now it’s time for the best bit to get started.

“So now for the good bit, the World Cup tournament itself, and let’s enjoy it and take things game by game and try and perform well and hopefully have a real go at it and maybe even win the World Cup.

“It’s something really special, being able to pull on the Spanish national team shirt in a World Cup.

“I’m just so keen for it all to get underway, both the games themselves and all the emotion, and let’s hope we can make the entire country really happy.”