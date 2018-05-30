Hummels: Germany have the depth to cope with injuries

Germany centre-back Mats Hummels says he has full confidence in the squad’s ability to fill in for Manuel Neuer and Jerome Boateng in case they are injured.

Both Neuer and Boateng are on the road to full recovery after picking up injuries at FC Bayern München this past season, but Hummels doesn’t think it will cause problems for Die Mannschaft at the World Cup.

“Both players are terrific, potentially the best [in their position],” he told a press conference.

“Not having them on the field is a negative. But at the same time, it allows other players to step up and play that role. The potential for them to [recover in time to] play is still there.”

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to replace Neuer if he fails to recover in time for the World Cup, while Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger could come in for Boateng.

“There are plenty of players on the roster who can step up and fill those gaps,” he added.

“Whoever is in the best form and playing their best at the moment will get a chance to prove it in the right moment. I can’t say any more than that.”

“Focus is not a problem for the team,” continued Hummels.

“We have a system to fall back on, we have belief, we know our roles and how things should progress. Security and confidence breeds focus. I don’t believe we will struggle in that department.

“Although mental fatigue [after the domestic season] can be an issue, I don’t think that is the situation. It’s about sticking to what you do. If you conquer an obstacle you can take many more challenges head on.”