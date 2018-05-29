Mitrovic hungry to score at the World Cup

Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is champing at the bit to take his goalscoring form into the World Cup and help his country go as far as possible.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating spell in the first half of the 2017/18 season at Newcastle United, but he joined Championship side Fulham on loan in January and went on to score 12 goals in 17 league appearances to help them earn promotion back into the top-flight via the playoffs.

Mitrovic is keen to continue his good run of form when he takes the field for Serbia at the World Cup. They will face Brazil, Switzerland, and Costa Rica in Group E.

“It was a great way to end the season and it has really done a world of good for my confidence and motivation ahead of the World Cup,” Mitrovic told the Serbian media when asked about Fulham’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

“I thrived from playing at Fulham under coach and compatriot Slavisa Jokanovic and I am hopeful of carrying my club form into the forthcoming games for Serbia.

“I played the best football of my life in the past few months after a frustrating first half of the season at Newcastle – and I am hungry like a wolf for more goals.”

Asked about the World Cup, he added: “On one hand, merely qualifying for the World Cup after an eight-year absence from major tournaments is a success in its own right but on the other, it would be a pity for a team of this quality to suffer an early exit.

“The opening game against Costa Rica will be key because a win would trace the path to the knockout rounds so the upcoming warm-up games against Chile and Bolivia will be a good test of our credentials.

“We have to put all the pieces of the puzzle into place during those two games and work hard to improve in departments which need polishing.”