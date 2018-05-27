Salah not expected to miss the World Cup

Mohamed Salah is expected to recover in time for the World Cup after suffering a ‘serious injury’ in Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Salah landed heavily on his shoulder as he tangled with Sergio Ramos around the 30 minute mark of the 3-1 defeat in Kiev where Gareth Bale netted a brace after Sadio Mane had cancelled out Karim Benzema’s opener.

The Egyptian striker was withdrawn, and replaced by Adam Lallana, before heading to hospital for a scan.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match press conference: “It’s a serious injury, a really serious injury.

“He is in the hospital for an X-ray. It’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself. It doesn’t look good, that’s it.”

He added: “It’s very bad for Mo, very bad for us and very bad for Egypt. That’s part of the sport. I don’t like that part of the sport but it’s part of the sport and things like this can happen.”

Egypt’s team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, meanwhile, added in a statement that ‘according to information from Liverpool’s medical staff, Salah has sustained only ligament damage and he remained optimistic he would still feature in the World Cup’.

Youth and Sports Minister Khaled Abd El-aziz was also hopeful that Salah will be fit in time for the World Cup.

He wrote on his Facebook page: “It is expected Salah will need 2 weeks for treatment.

“He will stay in Liverpool and will have there the rehab period then will join the Egyptian team camp in Italy.”

Salah himself took to social media on Sunday to announce that he was “confident” he would be in Russia.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,” he said. “Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”