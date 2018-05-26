Low: I would pick Messi over Ronaldo

Joachim Low has revealed that he prefers Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo as a player, claiming that he is more complete than his Portuguese counterpart.

The Germany boss outwitted Messi’s Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, claiming a 1-0 win, having also thrashed them 4-0 in the 2010 quarterfinals, but these triumphs have not lessened his opinion of the Barcelona star.

Low is in no doubt regarding who he would pick between Messi and Ronaldo for Die Mannschaft.

“I would stick with Messi,” he told Bild. “Cristiano Ronaldo is sensational, a very good professional, an incredible goalscoring machine for many years, but Messi is the most complete player I have seen.

“He is a great team player. He’s provided 30 to 40 assists for the last 10 years as well as scoring around 50 goals.

“He’s capable of leaving eight or nine players in his path and his goals always stay in your memory.”

Messi claimed the European golden shoe in 2017/18, scoring 34 goals in Barcelona’s triumphant La Liga campaign. However, Ronaldo could yet claim a third successive Champions League title tonight when Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the final.