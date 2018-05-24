Muller in line for Germany captaincy says Low

FC Bayern Munchen attacking midfielder Thomas Muller is set to be named the captain of Germany for the 2018 World Cup should goalkeeper Manuel Neuer not return to full fitness.

Neuer has been out of action since last September with a broken foot although he was named in Die Mannschaft’s 27-man preliminary squad for the World Cup during June and July.

The shot-stopper has served as the German captain in the past but Muller took over the armband in recent times, as the 32-year-old worked on his recovery away from the action on the sidelines.

The player is in a race against time to prove himself to be ready for the global showpiece in Russia and seems likely to feature in the preparation games against Austria and Saudi Arabia on 2 June and 8 June respectively.

Manager Joachim Low told the media: “Thomas can do an amazing stand-in job because he’s a player with a good relationship to everyone in the team.

“Even in the most serious of moments, he never forgets to have fun.”

Nonetheless, Low added he was feeling hopeful that Neuer would be available for the tournament, saying: “I’m optimistic and am assuming Manuel Neuer will make it.”