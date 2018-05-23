Argentina’s Romero out of World Cup

Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero has been ruled out of the World Cup through injury.

The Manchester United stopper was named in Jorge Sampaoli’s squad earlier this week and was expected to be first choice, but will now miss out after suffering a knee injury.

A statement from Argentina’s football federation read: “Sergio Romero suffered today a joint problem in his right knee that will put him out of the squad.”

[DESAFECTADO] Sergio Romero sufrió hoy un cuadro de bloqueo articular en su rodilla derecha que lo dejará fuera de la convocatoria. — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) May 22, 2018

Romero, 31, has 94 caps for Argentina and played against Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Chelsea’s Willy Caballero and River Plate’s Franco Armani are Argentina’s other goalkeepers.

Caballero played in Argentina’s most recent match, a 6-1 friendly defeat to Spain.

Nahuel Guzman of Tigres is expected to be called up in place of Romero.

Argentina are in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Their first match is against Iceland on June 16.