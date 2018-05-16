Alexander-Arnold in Southgate’s World Cup squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his 23-man World Cup squad that includes 19-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere have been left out, Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has been recalled.

Five players are also on standby, including Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Burnley defender James Tarkowski, Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook and West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore.

England will face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Group G during the World Cup group stage in Russia.

Speaking after making the squad announcement, Southgate said: “I believe this is a squad we can be excited about.

“It is a young group but with some really important senior players, so I feel the balance of the squad is good, both in terms of its experience, its character and also the positional balance.”

Dreamt of going to a World Cup since I was a kid. Today that dream come true, an honour to represent the 3 Lions this summer! 🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/e6c8agtVar — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) May 16, 2018

On picking the uncapped Alexander-Arnold, he added: “The first call-up for Trent Alexander-Arnold is well deserved.

“When we pick young players, it’s not just because they are young, it’s because their performances deserve it.”

England’s 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jones, Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham).

Standby: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski (Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livermore (West Brom) and Adam Lallana (Liverpool).