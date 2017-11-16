Russia 2018: The final 32 qualifiers

Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday evening when they beat New Zealand 2-0 in Lima to secure the 32nd place.

Goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos were enough to see the South American’s home as Peru booked a place at the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Here is a quick round-up of who has qualified from which federation.

UEFA:

Russia (Hosts), Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark

CONMEBOL:

Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Peru

CONCACAF:

Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

CAF:

Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal

AFC:

Australia, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia