Russia 2018: The final 32 qualifiers

Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Wednesday evening when they beat New Zealand 2-0 in Lima to secure the 32nd place.
Goals from Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos were enough to see the South American’s home as Peru booked a place at the World Cup for the first time since 1982.
Here is a quick round-up of who has qualified from which federation.
UEFA:
Russia (Hosts), Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark
CONMEBOL:
Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Peru
CONCACAF:
Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama
CAF:
Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal
AFC:
Australia, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia