Diego Maradona reveals how Lionel Messi reacted after Argentina’s World Cup loss against Germany

Lionel Messi has been hailed by many over the years. However, the feeling that he hasn’t been able to do enough for his national team still lingers amongst supporters. Several of them have openly criticized the Barcelona star for it as well. However, Diego Maradona has now revealed how he reacted after a World Cup loss.

Diego Maradona, who coached Argentina during the 2010 FIFA World Cup revealed that Lionel Messi was crying following the team’s quarter-final loss against Germany. The Albiceleste were thrashed four-nil by the European giants, which confirmed their elimination from the competition.

“I am his friend. I saw him crying in the shower when we lost 4-0 to Germany while many players were already looking for flights back home,” said Maradona. (via The Sun)

However, the Argentina legend later snubbed his compatriot, and himself, while recognizing the greatest footballer of all time. Instead, he handed that tag to Real Madrid great, Alfredo di Stefano.

“I think Di Stefano was superior to everyone, including me,” he said.

“Pele did not want to recognise Di Stefano. Pele’s friends made up a trophy for him as a living legend in football. I beat Pele as the greatest in history in Rio.”

Lionel Messi was in action on December 18 as Barcelona faced Real Madrid. However, the two sides were unable to break each other throughout the ninety-minute match, which ended in a goalless draw.