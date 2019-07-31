Having reached the semi-finals of the Copa America, Argentina have given Lionel Scaloni their backing for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Scaloni will take charge of Argentina in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has confirmed.

Scaloni was part of Argentina’s coaching staff for their poor campaign at Russia 2018, after which Jorge Sampaoli left his post.

The AFA put the former Deportivo La Coruna defender in charge, initially on a temporary basis, and he led Argentina to the Copa America semi-finals, where they lost to rivals and eventual champions Brazil.

But it seems Scaloni has done enough to impress the AFA as he will be staying in charge for their qualifying campaign.

“The executive committee of the AFA decided to give continuity during the next qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that will begin next year, to the selection project headed by Lionel Scaloni,” an AFA statement said.

Argentina won the Copa America third-place play-off earlier this month against Chile in a match that saw star forward Lionel Messi controversially sent off.

They are set to face Chile, Mexico and Germany in friendlies ahead of starting on the road to Qatar.