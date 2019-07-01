Impossible for all 10 ASEAN countries to jointly host 2034 FIFA World Cup – FA Thailand president

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Somyot Poompunmuang has asked for clarity from the government regarding the ASEAN joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Thailand Prime Minsiter Prayut Chan-o-cha had announced during the ASEAN Summit 2019 in Bangkok last week that the ASEAN countries will join hands to bring the football’s biggest tournament to Southeast Asia.

Earlier, various foreign ministers from ASEAN had put the proposal in front of the leaders of the region.

However, it looks like the football authorities in the region have been kept in the dark regarding the bidding for the World Cup. And Somyot have now asked the government to clarify their stand regarding the move.

Bangkok Post are reporting that the FAT president have submitted the details regarding the bidding process to the government officials.

“It is now up to the government [if it really wants to host the World Cup],” Somyot was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post.

“I have heard that Indonesia are ready [for a joint bid]. But it is impossible for all 10 ASEAN member countries to jointly host the World Cup. There may be two or three,” he said.

The Football Federation of Australia had recently revealed that they had held talks with Indonesia regarding a joint bid for the 2034 World Cup and welcomed other ASEAN nations to join them in their attempt.

“If the government is serious about this, I will talk to football’s governing body FIFA regarding a bid,” Somyot added.