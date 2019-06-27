Australia, Indonesia contemplate joint bid for FIFA World Cup 2034 in ASEAN

Australia and Indonesia are considering a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034 after preliminary talks during the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) council meeting in Laos recently.

The Football Federation Australia (FFA) were involved in talks with the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) over a joint bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

“Football Federation Australia confirms it has held discussions with the Indonesia Football Association (PSSI) about the possibility to jointly bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup,” read an official statement.

“An Indonesia-Australia joint bid was also discussed at last week’s ASEAN Football Federation C=council meeting in Laos,” it said.

The development arises on the back of news emerging that 10 ASEAN countries were contemplating to bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 as a whole, making it an event that would comprise of the whole region.

FFA are said to be amenable to the idea and have expressed their willingness to play along and further discuss it.

“FFA welcomes the opportunity to further discuss an ASEAN bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup with fellow member associations in the region,” the statement added.

