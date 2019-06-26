2034 FIFA World Cup in ASEAN: The stadiums that will be eligible to host the tournament

A joint-bid from the ASEAN nations to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup was confirmed on the 23rd of June, 2019 by Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha.

A quick look at sporting infrastructure in Southeast Asia shows that seven ASEAN nations at present have the facilities to host the quadrennial showpiece, while Philippines, Laos and Brunei Darussalam will miss out if they cannot create better infrastructure ahead of the World Cup.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the stadiums which could be eligible to host the matches at the 2034 World Cup if the bid is successful.

Indonesia

1. Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Once touted as one of the largest stadiums in the world with a capacity of 110,000, Gelora Bung Karno’s capacity has twice been reduced during renovation, once in 2006 for the AFC Asian Cup 2007 and then as part of restructuring for the 2018 Asian Games (as well as the Asian Para Games). It is the home of the Indonesia national football team and the largest stadium by capacity in the country.

Location: Jakarta

Capacity: 77,193

Year of opening: 1960

2. Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium



The literal translation of the name is ‘Bandung Sea of Fire Sports Arena Stadium’. It is a state-of-the-art stadium owned by the provincial government and acts as the home ground for Indonesia Liga 1 giants Persib Bandung, who also plays at the smaller capacity Si Jalak Harupat Stadium nearby.

Location: Bandung

Capacity: 38,000

Year of opening: 2016.

3. Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium



Named after national hero Bung Tomo, the stadium was built as a replacement for Gelora 10 November Stadium. It is the third-largest stadium in Indonesia by capacity and is home to the Persebaya Surabaya.

Location: Surabaya

Capacity: 55,000

Year of opening: 2010.

4. Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium

Also known as the Stadion Jakabaring Palembang, it was constructed to host the 2004 Indonesian National Games. Named ‘Sriwijaya’ to honour the famous Indonesian Empire, it is home to Sriwijaya FC, who were recently relegated to the second division of Indonesian football. With a capacity of only 23,000, the stadium will require a major renovation and increase its capacity by at least 17,000 if it is to host the World Cup.

Location: Palembang

Capacity: 23,000

Year of opening: 2004

Malaysia

1. Bukit Jalil National Stadium

The largest of all the stadiums in the ASEAN nations, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium could be the crux of the ASEAN bid to host the 2034 World Cup. It is the ninth largest football stadium in the world and is home of the Malaysian national football team.

Location: Kuala Lumpur

Capacity: 87,411

Year of opening: 1998

2. Stadium Shah Alam



The second-largest stadium in Malaysia, the Shah Alam Stadium, interestingly, is home to 3 teams – PKNS FC, Selangor FA and PDRM FA. It has hosted many famous European teams, with Dundee United playing against Selangor FA at it’s inauguration and most recently Arsenal playing a Malaysia XI team in 2011 as part of it’s Asia tour.

Location: Selangor

Capacity: 80,372

Year of opening: 1994

3. Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (Under construction)



Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) under construction stadium, due to be completed later this year is also expected to be FIFA-approved, although delays have pushed back the date of it’s completion by over a year.

Location: Iskander Puteri

Capacity: 40,000

Year of opening: 2019 (expected)

Thailand

1. Rajamangala Stadium

Initially constructed for the 1998 Asian Games, it has since become the home of the Thailand national football team. The Rajamangala Stadium is also the national stadium of Thailand and the largest stadium in the country – which is host to most of the major international footballing events in the nation.

Location: Bangkok

Capacity: 49,722

Year of opening: 1998

2. Buriram Stadium



Known as the ‘Chang Stadium’ owing to sponsorship reasons, the Chang Arena is the home to Buriram United FC. The Thunder Castle Stadium recently hosted the King’s Cup 2019 in which Curacao emerged as the winners defeating Vietnam in the final.

Location: Buriram

Capacity: 32,600

Year of opening: 2011

Singapore

1. National Stadium

The National Stadium in Kallang was opened in 2014 replacing the old National Stadium at the same site. The stadium hosts a string of events including in football, cricket, rugby and athletics and is part of the Singapore Sports Hub.

Location: Kallang

Capacity: 55,000

Year of opening: 2014

Cambodia

1. Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium



It is a multipurpose-stadium which is the home of the Cambodia national football team. Interestingly, despite it’s name, the stadium has never hosted an Olympic Games.

Location: Phnom Penh

Capacity: 50,000

Year of opening: 1964

2. Stadium at Morodok Techo National Sports Complex



Work on a new stadium in Phnom Penh, which is being funded by China PR is ongoing and in expected to be completed by 2020 – part of Cambodia’s venues for the 2023 Southeast Asian Games.

Location: Phnom Penh

Capacity: 55,000

Year of opening: 2020 (expected)

Vietnam

1. My Dinh National Stadium



It is the home to the Vietnam national football team and the only FIFA-approved stadium in the country. It hosts almost all of the international footballing events scheduled in the country and has also famously hosted games involving European teams – the most recent ones being Vietnam vs Manchester City in 2015 and Vietnam vs Arsenal in 2013.

Location: Hanoi

Capacity: 55,000

Year of opening: 2003

Myanmar

1. Thuwunna Stadium



Like Vietnam, Myanmar has only one stadium that meets FIFA standards – the Thuwunna Stadium which is home to it’s national team and host to most international and national events.

Location: Yangon

Capacity: 32,000

Year of opening: 1985