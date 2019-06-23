BREAKING: ASEAN to launch official bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has confirmed that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will launch an official bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Speaking at a press conference after the first meet of leaders of the 10-members in the ASEAN, the Thai PM confirmed the news.

“The leaders have support of the region to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, if possible. I would like to invite the people of ASEAN to support the soccer associations in their countries in order to realize this dream,” he said.

Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei are the 10 nations which are part of ASEAN and will launch an official bid to co-host the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup is returning to Asia after a 20 years gap in 2022 with Asian Cup 2019 champions Qatar set to host it. Japan and Korea Republic were the joint hosts of football’s biggest tournament back in 2002.