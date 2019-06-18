BREAKING: Ballon d’Or winner arrested over FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar corruption claims

Former French footballer and President of the UEFA, Michel Platini have been arrested over charges of corruption after discrepancies in awarding Qatar the rights to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup was brought to light.

Mediapart reports, via Mirror, that Platini was arrested and taken into custody on the morning of 18th June, Tuesday as part of the investigation into Qatar being awarded the hosting duties of the next FIFA World Cup. The English news agency further claims that he been taken to the premises of the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police (OCLCIFF).

Earlier, it was former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner who alleged that an e-mail that leaked details of Qatar’s World Cup bid had been publicised, amid allegations that the Asian nation had ‘bought’ the World Cup rather than participating in the bidding event in a fair manner. Later, Qatar’s bidding team denied any wrongdoing but Warner’s claims were enough for further investigation to be called, to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, this is not Platini first charge on corruption, as the Frenchman was formerly banned for four years in 2016, for receiving a £1.35million payment from FIFA on President Sepp Blatter’s orders. Blatter was also banned for the same length of time for the above situation.

Mirror further reports that Platini denied any wrongdoing on Tuesday and that he is apparently set to take legal action over charges of defamation and false accusation.

Platini is a three time Ballon d’Or winner.