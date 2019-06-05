Asia’s hopefuls ready to embark on long journey in Road to Qatar 2022

The next FIFA World Cup may still be three years away but, for 12 Asian teams, the quest to qualify for Qatar 2022 begins on Thursday.

With a total of 46 nations vying for four and a half slots across four rounds that will last until November 2021, it is no wonder that qualification in Asia is already about to get underway.

As the highest-ranked team of the 12 first round entrants, Malaysia will be hoping for a fairly straightforward passage against Timor-Leste.

2 Hari Lagi Perlawanan Pertama Pusingan 1 Kelayakan Piala Dunia 2022/Piala Asia 2023, Malaysia lwn Timor-Leste di Stadium Nasional, Bukit Jalil. Dapatkan tiket di https://t.co/yPVcBAL5ko atau di kaunter tiket stadium pada Jumaat. BELI 1 PERCUMA 1!#FAM #HarimauMalaya #RayaBola pic.twitter.com/KgwG3k47C7 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) June 5, 2019

Both sides meet on Friday at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur with Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe opting to name a formidable-looking side boasting the likes of Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh and Norshahrul Idlan Talaha.

Another Southeast Asian team that can feel confident in their chances is Cambodia, who take on a Pakistan outfit that have been plagued with off-field issues.

The Cambodians continue to evolve under coach Keisuke Honda but, as the legendary Japan midfielder approaches the end of his first year at the helm, there is no better time to show what kind of progress they have made under him.

Perhaps the most intriguing encounter on Thursday sees Bhutan take on Guam, with both emerging nations have done extremely well to reach the second round last time out.

Guam even managed to win their first two qualifiers against Turkmenistan and India back in June 2015, so a return to that stage must be the target.

Elsewhere, Laos take on Bangladesh, Mongolia entertain Brunei Darussalam while Macau and Sri Lanka face off.