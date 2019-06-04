FIFA confirm Qatar as hosts for 2019, 2020 editions of FIFA Club World Cup

Qatar will play host to the next two editions of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019 and 2020 as they build up to welcome the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a little over three years’ time.

The decision was taken during a FIFA Council meeting in Paris where a new format for the Club World Cup featuring 24 teams was approved from the 2021 tournament onwards.

However, the tournament in its current seven-team format will head to Qatar for its next two editions.

1 – Against Al Ain at the FIFA Club World Cup, Luka Modrić has scored his first goal in a final for Real Madrid. Gold. pic.twitter.com/aFyLniC4lD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 22, 2018

It “will serve as valuable test events in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, even more so since their timing – usually around early December – corresponds with that of the next World Cup, allowing for testing under similar climatic conditions,” FIFA said.

The 2018 FIFA Club World Cup was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where Real Madrid emerged as the winners defeating UAE Pro League side Al Ain FC 4-1 in the final to lift their third title in a row.

Freshly-crowned UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool will be among the teams competing for this year’s title which is expected to be held later in the year. The competition was first held in 2000.