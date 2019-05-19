Qatar say a 48-team expanded 2022 FIFA World Cup will not be ‘imposed’ on them

The organisers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has said that “there will be no decision imposed” on the country to expand the tournament from 32 teams to 48.

The decision regarding the number of participants at the Qatar World Cup is expected to be reached during a meeting to be held in Paris next month with several FIFA officials pushing for an expanded tournament.

An expansion would bring in more players to the World Cup with FIFA looking for co-hosts among the likes of United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia who are involved in an ongoing political battle against Qatar.

بحضور أكثر من 38 ألف متفرّج وفي احتفال بهيج خلال نهائي كأس أمير قطر 🇶🇦، تمّ افتتاح ملعب الجنوب 🏟️ بمدينة الوكرة والذي سيستضيف مباريات كأس العالم 🏆 في 2022 حتى ربع النهائي! @roadto2022

تعرّف أكثر على الحفل 👈 https://t.co/acxSt3MjbG pic.twitter.com/I0CALeo097 — @fifaworldcup_ar 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) May 17, 2019

“The decision will be made between FIFA and Qatar. In case a decision is made it will be due to our willingness and belief in the benefits of the increase. If we find that there is no benefit to it, or that the negatives are more than the positives, our decision will be to remain on 32 teams,” Hassan Al-Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy told AFP.

“In case it is increased, (the feasibility study) favours expansion to other countries. We are studying it in all seriousness and the decision will be next month and it will be final,” Al-Thawadi said.

“I will leave the period of suspense until we announce it next month,” said Al-Thawadi.