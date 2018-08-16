Lopetegui: Atletico punished Real’s mistakes

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui admits Atletico Madrid made the most of his side’s mistakes in the UEFA Super Cup final on Wednesday night.

Atleti beat Real to lift Super Cup

The Champions League winners were beaten 4-2 by their Madrid rivals in Estonia, where Diego Costa bagged a brace to force the tie into extra-time after Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored for Real.

The momentum was with Atleti in extra-time and they secured the silverware thanks to goals from Saul and Koke in the 98th and 104th minutes.

Lopetegui was disappointed with the result but gave credit to Atletico for a deserved victory.

“What was outlined by the club’s sports policy does not change by this final,” Lopetegui told Movistar. “Now LaLiga starts, which is a very important title for me, and we have to start well.

“We were playing well in extra time, we are dominating, combining, playing together, with good feelings, and after 3-2 the game has changed, problems have appeared and we have looked for solutions with risky decisions.

“In a final, the difference is marked by mistakes that can be taken advantage of and Atletico are experts in that. They have punished us and we have to congratulate them because they have won deservedly.”