Costa: Atletico can fight against anyone

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa believes their 4-2 UEFA Super Cup victory over Real Madrid shows they are capable of taking on any team in the world.

Costa drew first blood in the very first minute of the clash at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia on Wednesday night. Karim Benzema levelled matters in the 27th minute and the teams went into half-time even at 1-1.

Real captain Sergio Ramos converted a penalty just after the hour mark to give his side the lead for the first time, but Costa completed his brace to force the game into extra-time. Saul and Koke then found the back of the net for Atleti to secure a 4-2 victory over the reigning Champions League winners.

Speaking to the press after the game, Costa said: “With the desire and the ‘cojones’ that we have, we can fight against any team.

“It was a victory that we had been looking for a long time, I am very happy.

“They won two finals against us, we wanted to win a European final against them. It was very important to get confidence ahead of the season.”

“Atletico have always had an ambitious project, we can get anywhere with work, humility,” Costa added. “We can fight with any team, we have signed very strong and I hope we keep growing.”