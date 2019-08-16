UEFA Super Cup |

WATCH: Liverpool star Adrian injured by fan following Super Cup heroics

Liverpool are the best team in the Europe’ – Hasenhuttl backs Klopp’s transfer stance

Liverpool are looking to go one step further this time around and win the Premier League. The Reds finished second in the league behind Manchester City. However, they have been handed an early blow after both their goalkeepers were injured, one by a fan! 

Liverpool have been thrown into an injury crisis after second-choice goalkeeper Adrian was hurt while celebrating his team’s Super Cup win. The Reds had already lost Alisson to injury prior to the match.

Here’s a video of how that happened:

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Spaniard is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, leaving the German coach with only third-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to rely on.

“I don’t understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle,” Klopp said.

“It is swollen but we have to see.

“Apart from that, it was a brilliant night for him.

“We love our fans, no doubt but if they could stop doing that.

“Norwich, someone aswell. It’s not funny. Like the girl in the Champions League final, she made money. What can we do?

“If the person cannot stop himself then the fans around him must. It is not funny. Wow! How can something like this happen?

“Adrian won’t go for a scan. We wait for the swelling to go down. The flight didn’t help but I saw him now, it looks better and make a decision.”

Liverpool have won both their matches so far, beating Norwich in the league and Chelsea in the Super Cup. The Reds will go looking for their third straight win, with or without Adrian, when they face Southampton.

Comments