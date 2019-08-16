WATCH: Liverpool star Adrian injured by fan following Super Cup heroics

Liverpool are looking to go one step further this time around and win the Premier League. The Reds finished second in the league behind Manchester City. However, they have been handed an early blow after both their goalkeepers were injured, one by a fan!

Liverpool have been thrown into an injury crisis after second-choice goalkeeper Adrian was hurt while celebrating his team’s Super Cup win. The Reds had already lost Alisson to injury prior to the match.

Here’s a video of how that happened:

This is how Adrian got injured. I’m fuming. pic.twitter.com/ADH03LYtwZ — – (@AnfieldRd96) August 16, 2019

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the Spaniard is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Southampton, leaving the German coach with only third-choice goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to rely on.

“I don’t understand why in the world of social media when we are all together, a supporter jumped over something and kicked [Adrian’s] ankle,” Klopp said.