Chelsea star subject of racist abuse following UEFA Super Cup loss

After Chelsea lost Liverpool on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup, star striker Tammy Abraham was subjected to racial abuse on social media by fans who were left enraged after his penalty got blocked in the shootout.

21-year-old Tammy Abraham missed the decisive penalty after both Liverpool and Chelsea netted all of their previous attempts from the spot. Abraham’s miss was hence regarded as the biggest reason why Chelsea had to give up on their UEFA Super Cup hopes.

And on Thursday, Kick It Out confirmed on Twitter that the England youngster was racially abused on social media following the final whistle at Istanbul on Wednesday night.

Kick It Out wrote: “Last night we received reports of racist abuse directed at Tammy Abraham on social media after Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup match.”

“Such abuse is now increasingly predictable, but no less disgusting.”

“We send our support to Tammy and reiterate our call for Twitter and other social companies to clamp down on this level of abuse. This is a call to action – we want to know what they are going to do to tackle this insidious problem.”

Most of the racist tweets have been removed by now, either by the users out of fear for punishment, or by Twitter themselves.

Daily Mail reports that one social media user said: “F****** n*****”, alongside a video of the Ku Klux Klan lynching.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Tammy Abraham IS A F****** N*****”, while another said: “You f****** black **** you ruined my night”.

Social media has emerged as a big problem for racial abuse, with Troy Deeney recently opening up on his negative experiences with the platforms.

Chelsea themselves had recently banned a fan for life after racially abusing Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling during a Premier League match-up in December 2018.