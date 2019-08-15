Liverpool star explains why they struggled to win against Chelsea

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that the humidity in Istanbul is one of the main reasons why they struggled to play properly against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

He further added that although they won eventually, the game was, in fact, “tough”.

Speaking about the game, Chelsea gained the lead through a 36th-minute strike from Olivier Giroud, but Sadio Mane equalized for Liverpool in the 48th minute and took the game to extra-time.

Mane then helped Liverpool gain the lead through his strike in the 95th minute, but Chelsea’s Jorginho scored from the spot in the 101st minute to equalize the score once again and take the match to penalties.

Goalkeeper Adrian finally became Liverpool’s hero as he saved Tammy Abraham’s penalty to give the Reds a much-needed win.

“It was tough,” Henderson told BT Sport. “It’s quite humid here, although you can’t really tell on the television.”

“Extra time as well, you could see the lads were struggling a bit, sloppy passes. You’ve just got to try and keep it moving, keep the ball and get a breather,” he further added.

He continued: “It was a tough game, Chelsea are a good side. It’s not a nice way to lose, we know that after the Community Shield, but we’re delighted we’ve won this one.”

“We’re also delighted for Adrian, who has just come to the club and he’s the hero again tonight. He’s come in, he’s been asked a lot, but he’s done a great job and hopefully, that’s just the start.”

“We want to win as many trophies as we can, we’ve said that before, so we’re delighted to win the trophy and take it back,” Henderson concluded.

