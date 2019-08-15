WATCH: Liverpool Super Cup hero Sadio Mane’s incredible gesture towards ball boy

Liverpool won their second European trophy in three months when they beat English rivals Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup. The Reds had Sadio Mane to thank for the win after the Senegal international scored two important goals. Mane then won the hearts of fans off the pitch with an incredible gesture towards the ball boy.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane made a ball boy’s day during the UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea when he gave him his shirt. The Senegalese forward, who was recalled to the bench by Jurgen Klopp in extra-time called up the youngster, before handing him his shirt and giving him a hug.

You can watch the video of that incident down below:

Sadio Mane gave his kit to a young ball boy and hugged him afterwards. This is what it’s all about, absolutely class 👏

pic.twitter.com/TTxroVxu3D — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 14, 2019

Prior to being substituted, Mane scored two very important goals for Liverpool. The Senegal international first scored the equalizer right after half-time after Olivier Giroud had given Chelsea a first-half lead.

Mane then scored his second, a thunderous strike from inside the box, in extra-time, with the match finishing one-each. However, his goal ended up in vain with Jorginho bringing the scores level shortly after.

Nevertheless, Mane’s teammates ensured that his hard work doesn’t go to waste and went on to score each of their penalties in the shoot-out. Tammy Abraham missed the final spot-kick of the night to hand Liverpool the trophy in Istanbul.