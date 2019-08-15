Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian reacts to being off his line for penalty against Chelsea

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup trophy, but goalkeeper Adrian has come under the scanner for possibly being off his line for the saved penalty that won the trophy.

Chelsea had to score through Tammy Abraham in order to stay in the shootout, but Adrian pulled off a magnificent save to win Liverpool the game and the trophy.

However, fans were vocal about the penalty and felt it should have been disallowed since the Spaniard was clearly off his line before Abraham even kicked the ball.

The former West Ham keeper has now spoken about the incident, and supported goalkeepers in general when it comes to the new rule of shot stoppers being on the line.

“It is really difficult to be on the line because we need a step forward to push but in the end we need to wait until he strikes,” he told reporters after the game.

“I knew his [Abraham’s] strong side is my left, so I tried to go there and save with my right foot.”

“It is great to get a title, it is magnificent, to win in this way obviously I am more than double happy,” Adrian went on.

Tainted in controversy perhaps? Surely, Liverpool will not care.