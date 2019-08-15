Chelsea boss Frank Lampard unhappy with Liverpool’s advantage before UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expressed his disappointment at his team’s defeat against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday and admitted that he is unhappy that Liverpool got two extra days to prepare for the all-important game.

“I’m the worst loser in the world and I hate it. The way they played, the spirit, the desire, the quality,” Lampard said after the match.

“I know we lost and that’s it but (we take) confidence for the season. We have got real quality in there. Sometimes football is little moments of luck,” he further added.

Lampard further bemoaned the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s men had two extra days to prepare as opposed to Chelsea.

Liverpool’s most recent game was on last Friday when they played against Norwich City in their Premier League opener. Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Manchester United was held two days later – on Sunday – which meant they could not prepare as much as the Reds may have done.

“I don’t want to look like I’m moaning but it clearly affects preparation, it’s unfortunate they had a two-day extra recovery,” he said, before adding:

“I respect Liverpool, but I felt we were the stronger team. I’m a terrible loser but the feeling for me is one of pride.”

