Chelsea fans prove Adrian was off his line while saving Super Cup winning penalty for Liverpool

Liverpool may have lifted the UEFA Super Cup trophy after beating Chelsea on penalties, but Blues fans aren’t convinced that should have been the case.

Tammy Abraham stepped up to take a penalty in the shootout, but his effort was saved by Adrian, and that turned out to be the winning moment for Liverpool.

But Chelsea fans have done some digging, and found replays that show the second choice keeper was off his line before the kick was taken, which is against the latest rules of football.

 

 

The irregularities in decision making has irked fans, and UEFA have some questions to answer especially with VAR being present.

