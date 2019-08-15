Chelsea fans prove Adrian was off his line while saving Super Cup winning penalty for Liverpool

Liverpool may have lifted the UEFA Super Cup trophy after beating Chelsea on penalties, but Blues fans aren’t convinced that should have been the case.

Tammy Abraham stepped up to take a penalty in the shootout, but his effort was saved by Adrian, and that turned out to be the winning moment for Liverpool.

But Chelsea fans have done some digging, and found replays that show the second choice keeper was off his line before the kick was taken, which is against the latest rules of football.

Clearly, both Adrian’s feet were off the line when Tammy’s penalty was taken .. Penalty should’ve been retaken & Adrian should’ve been booked .. VAR IS A FARCE !!! #SuperCup #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/0uXZRFjEZF — SirLAMPS (@Super_Spotter) August 14, 2019

I don’t understand the irregularities in the rules! He was outside the line! 😫😫😫 — Babatundemustafa (@Tundemax) August 14, 2019

We just going to ignore Adrian going over the line 😂smh — -Black.orange (@MveloMayise) August 14, 2019

Adrian was about 2 yards off his line, why hasn’t VAR ordered a retake? — ʷᵘˡˡᶦᵉ (@Wullie_Paton) August 14, 2019

Wait a second shouldn’t the pen have been retaken??? Adrian so far off his line, refs usually call that nowadays. — isaiah (@sessegnon_szn) August 14, 2019

The irregularities in decision making has irked fans, and UEFA have some questions to answer especially with VAR being present.