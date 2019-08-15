Liverpool overtake Manchester United as most successful team in English football

Liverpool picked up a crucial win at the UEFA Super Cup, beating Chelsea on penalties and lifting yet another trophy that makes them the most successful club in England.

The Reds have now overtaken Manchester United to become the most successful football team in the country, making it 46 trophies in comparison to United’s 45.

Former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had vowed to “knock Liverpool off their f***** perch” in reference to the domination of the Liverpool team of yesteryear, and managed to do it as well.

The Red Devils have won a record 20 domestic trophies, beating Liverpool (18) in that regard, but have now been overtaken following a sixth European crown for their rivals at the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and now the Super Cup to add to it.

Adrian turned out to be the hero for Liverpool on the night, as he saved a penalty from Chelsea star Tammy Abraham, that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

It appeared as though Chelsea might win the trophy, with Olivier Giroud opening the scoring in the first half, but Liverpool fought back, and managed to hold their nerve in a tense penalty shootout.

Manchester United fans may want to turn away right about now.