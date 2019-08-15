UEFA Super Cup: Frank Lampard warned “Lots more to come from Chelsea’s Pulisic”

After making his starting debut for Chelsea on Wednesday, Frank Lampard praised the potential of Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard warned there is “lots, lots more to come” from star signing Christian Pulisic following the club’s UEFA Super Cup defeat to Liverpool.

Pulisic showed glimpses in his starting debut for Chelsea, who suffered a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss against Liverpool following Wednesday’s 2-2 draw in Istanbul.

A £58million arrival from Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic played in Olivier Giroud for the 36th-minute opener before the highly rated United States international had a goal of his own ruled out for offside prior to the interval.

With Eden Hazard now at Real Madrid, all eyes have naturally turned to Pulisic and Lampard praised the 20-year-old attacker post-match.

“I was pleased and there is a lot more to come,” Lampard told reporters. “The expectancy is right, he is a big signing for us but you have to remember his age. He’s 20 and come into the league, into this game, against Liverpool, one of the most intense teams in football.

“It took a bit of time early in the game to get his feeling. But once he did, you could see his confidence in carrying the ball and to create.

“I am really happy with him. There is lots, lots more to come, again all the good signs for what he can be for the club.”

N’Golo Kante also impressed in midfield as Chelsea responded well to last week’s 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester United in the Premier League.

Under an injury cloud heading into the Super Cup, Kante looked comfortable in a dominant performance against Champions League holders Liverpool, having only been fit enough for the bench at Old Trafford.

“He is an amazing player and character, he just wants to play,” Lampard said. “He is humble in his life, but on the pitch he is a machine.

“Of course, he will be hugely important. This is a player who hasn’t trained much, had a swollen ankle on Tuesday evening and he wanted to play today and managed 120 minutes. You saw what he brings to the team. There will be more as he hasn’t trained much.

“I am delighted to work with him, I respect him so much as a player and now it is really nice to work with him. He will be really big for us.”

Lampard, whose Chelsea host Leicester City on Sunday, added: “I loved the performance of Jorginho and Emerson, I thought they were both fantastic. When you think of the 120 minutes for two players that played on Sunday evening.

“Liverpool were fresher than us. I thought they were leaders in the team. I liked the performance of all of my players. Not one player was below par today. Everybody gave everything. Subs gave an impact. So all good.”