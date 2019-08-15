UEFA Super Cup : “Adrian can have the house for f*** all” Carragher tweeted

If Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is looking for a house on Merseyside, he can have Jamie Carragher’s.

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher joked Adrian could buy his house on the cheap after the goalkeeper’s heroics in the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea.

Adrian made the only save in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win for Jurgen Klopp’s men in Istanbul, where the Premier League giants drew 2-2 on Wednesday.

The shot-stopper only signed for Liverpool on August 5 and he delivered a huge moment on his starting debut, playing due to star goalkeeper Alisson’s injury.

Amid rumours Adrian would be looking to move to Merseyside, Carragher – who won two UEFA Super Cups with Liverpool – offered his house for very little.

Adrian can have the house for f**k all!! #LIVCHE #supercupfinal — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 14, 2019

“Adrian can have the house for f*** all!!,” Carragher tweeted.

Sadio Mane’s brace had put Liverpool ahead in extra time after Olivier Giroud’s opener, but Jorginho’s 101st-minute penalty forced a shoot-out before Adrian’s heroics.