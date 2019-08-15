WATCH: Mohamed Salah nutmegs two Chelsea players in 5 seconds during Liverpool Super Cup win

Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup trophy after a thrilling 5-4 win on penalties following a 2-2 scoreline after extra time, and Mohamed Salah was once again one of the players to watch out for.

The Egyptian proved his class at the top once again, and while he wasn’t on the goal scoring charts as he normally is, the forward did manage to excite the Liverpool fans in the crowd.

Some footage from the game shows Salah showing off his trickery with the scoreline locked at 2-2, and we can only wow in amazement as the former Chelsea man goes about his business with ease. Take a look.

As can be seen, Salah breezes past a couple of Chelsea players, before knocking the ball between the legs of Jorginho in midfield, and while looking for more red shirts, nutmegs another Blues star in the process!

The genius of Salah may be known to all, but he seems to do it on the big stage again and again, which continues to excite Liverpool fans to no end.

Salah may be the nutmeg man, but Adrian was the hero, as the stand-in goalkeeper saved the telling penalty from Tammy Abraham to ensure Liverpool lift their first piece of silverware of the season.