5 talking points as Liverpool win Super Cup thriller against Chelsea on penalties

Liverpool won their first piece of silverware this season in an intense and entertaining UEFA Super Cup tie that ended 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw following extra time. Here are some talking points.

#5 Chelsea improve leaps and bounds

After being thrashed 4-0 by Manchester United, it might have been easy for Frank Lampard and co to let the shoulders drop, but that first half performance was proof that the Blues have plenty left in them.

Their solid work in the half led to reward too as Olivier Giroud opened the scoring with a lovely finish.

#4 Giroud is irreplaceable

Speaking of the Frenchman, he showed exactly what Chelsea missed in the game against Manchester United last weekend, with his strength and speed proving to be too hot to handle for the Liverpool back line.

A brilliantly taken opening goal set the tone for the rest of the game and a normally rampant Liverpool were forced to be more cautious at the back.

#3 Alexander-Arnold was sorely missed

Joe Gomez may be turning into a solid centre half, but the fact that he started the game at right back before Trent Alexander-Arnold is proof that Jurgen Klopp perhaps missed a trick in that position.

Gomez was sloppy at times, and allowed the opposition too many chances, while offering little going forward. Liverpool fans will know the importance of the youngster even more now.

#2 A tale of two keepers

What a day for the goalkeepers it was as both Kepa Arrizabalaga as well as Adrian showed their class on a night that will be remembered for its custodians.

Kepa pulled off some incredible saves of his own while Adrian did the business in the penalty shootout.

#1 Adrian worth his weight in gold

Question marks might have been raised over Liverpool signing another goalkeeper in the summer, but what a signing Adrian has turned out to be already.

After coming on to replace Alisson against Norwich City, the Spaniard stepped in once again and pulled off the crucial save from Tammy Abraham to ensure the Reds win the UEFA Super Cup.