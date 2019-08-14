Chelsea star Pedro picks world’s best defender, snubs Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea play Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final, and Pedro is expected to be a starter in the game despite his inability to score against Manchester United in a 4-0 defeat.
The Spaniard spoke to the media before the the game, and allegedly discussed Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk as the two best defenders in the world, but has now clarified his statement on Instagram, claiming it was taken out of context.
View this post on Instagram
Hola a todos, Quisiera aclarar a todos mis seguidores que ayer en la rueda de Prensa previa a la final no hablé de que los dos mejores centrales del mundo son Ramos y Van Dijk, tal y como aparece en algunos medios de comunicación. A la pregunta que me hicieron sobre que diferencias encontraba entre ellos, definí a los dos jugadores por sus características señalando que ambos están en un buen momento de forma. Ahora bien, si me preguntáis quien es el mejor, si tengo que elegir uno, me quedo con Pique porque creo que es el mejor defensa ahora mismo en activo. El mejor central con el que he jugado y el más que me ha gustado siempre es Puyol. Quería simplemente dejarlo claro porque están saliendo muchos comentarios que no se ajustan a como yo me expliqué. Ahora, a la final de esta noche. Hello everyone, I want to explain to all my supporters that on yesterday’s press conference I did not said that Ramos and Van Dijk are he two best centre-back in the world, as several media has said. I answered to the question of what differences I see between them, so I talked about their skills and said that both of them are in good shape. But if you are asking about who is the best, if I have to select only one I would said Piqué because I think he is the best active nowadays. The best centre-back I’ve ever played with is Puyol and the one I’ve liked the most. I want to explain that because there are a lot of commentaries about this issue and does not fit to what I really said. Now it’s time to focus on tonights’ game.
Pedro says that it isn’t Van Dijk or Ramos who is currently the world’s best, but Barcelona star Gerard Pique who rules the roost in his book.
“If you are asking about who is the best, if I have to select only one I would said Piqué because I think he is the best active nowadays. The best centre-back I’ve ever played with is Puyol and the one I’ve liked the most,” Pedro wrote.