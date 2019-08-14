Chelsea star Pedro picks world’s best defender, snubs Virgil van Dijk

Chelsea play Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup final, and Pedro is expected to be a starter in the game despite his inability to score against Manchester United in a 4-0 defeat.

The Spaniard spoke to the media before the the game, and allegedly discussed Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk as the two best defenders in the world, but has now clarified his statement on Instagram, claiming it was taken out of context.

Pedro says that it isn’t Van Dijk or Ramos who is currently the world’s best, but Barcelona star Gerard Pique who rules the roost in his book.

“If you are asking about who is the best, if I have to select only one I would said Piqué because I think he is the best active nowadays. The best centre-back I’ve ever played with is Puyol and the one I’ve liked the most,” Pedro wrote.