Frank Lampard was given a harsh reality check after Manchester United thrashed Chelsea by four goals to nil on Premier League opening week. Things don’t get easier for the Englishman as well, with Liverpool up next. However, he has been given a boost by the return of two star players.

Chelsea have confirmed their twenty-three man squad for the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, 2019. The Blues have been boosted by the return of both Willian and Antonio Rudiger, who make the squad after returning from injury. N’Golo Kante is also included, having recovered from his injury in time for the Manchester United match.

Frank Lampard’s men face Liverpool in the Super Cup, having won the UEFA Europa League. Liverpool, on the other hand, make it to the final on the merit of the UEFA Champions League win.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will still be without three of their first-team members, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Reece James still out.

Here is the full Chelsea squad for the UEFA Super Cup:

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Willy Caballero

Jamie Cumming

Marcos Alonso

Toni Rudiger

Cesar Azpilicueta

Emerson

Kurt Zouma

Andreas Christensen

Davide Zappacosta

Fikayo Tomori

Kenedy

Mateo Kovacic

N’Golo Kante

Jorginho

Ross Barkley

Mason Mount

Willian

Pedro

Christian Pulisic

Michy Batshuayi

Olivier Giroud

Tammy Abraham