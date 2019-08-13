UEFA Super Cup: Jurgen Klopp challenges Liverpool to ‘stay greedy’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not want any let up from Liverpool, starting with the UEFA Super Cup contest against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has challenged Liverpool’s players to “stay greedy” as they look to build on last season’s Champions League triumph with UEFA Super Cup success.

The Reds enjoyed a stunning 2018-19, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final and finishing just a point behind Premier League winners Manchester City.

They take on Europa League victors Chelsea in the Super Cup on Wednesday and Klopp expects his players to show the same desire for silverware that characterised their previous campaign.

When asked by UEFA.com how his side can build on their success, he said: “Stay greedy. That’s very important. I have no doubt about that, but it’s clear that we have to do that.

“After the final, we had about four weeks where everybody was patting us on the back and it was brilliant wherever we went.

“It’s just nice, but in a different world things like this can soften you and it can take the power out of you a bit.

Next up: Super Cup… to THAT goal against Wednesday’s opponents… pic.twitter.com/wnPFg0KRJx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 11, 2019

“We are not like this, but it’s a fact that it could happen, at least. We only have to do the same again, and with a couple of things we maybe didn’t do too well, we have to do better. That’s how it is.”

Klopp has his sights set on another trophy, but acknowledged the Super Cup is not a prize he has paid much attention to in the past, given he had only been on the receiving end of European final defeats with the Reds and Borussia Dortmund before last term.

“The Super Cup itself is not a cup that I’ve really loved to watch in the past because I was often in [either the Champions League or Europa League] final,” he added.

“The Super Cup is obviously the final proof; if you are not in that game, it means you didn’t win the final. That’s completely different this year, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a big one.”