England 2-1 Croatia : 5 talking points from England’s thrilling victory at Wembley

Having come from a goal down to defeat Croatia 2-1 and take their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League (League A), we take a look at the major talking points from England’s victory at the Wembley Stadium last night.

5. Henderson out injured as Southgate makes crucial selection calls

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson, widely expected to start the match was instead confirmed as an injury absence when the England team sheet came in, failing to make even the bench. Gareth Southgate made a number of key selection decisions – making three changes from their last Nations League match against Spain. Kyle Walker came in for the injured Trippier at left-back, while John Stones and Fabian Delph slotted in for Harry Maguire and Harry Winks respectively. It was also surprising to see Ben Chilwell retain his place despite the return of Luke Shaw, while Alexander-Arnold too dropped to the bench despite scoring his first international goal in Wayne Rooney’s farewell against USA. Jadon Sancho, Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Calum Wilson all started from the bench as the coach looked to manage what is turning out to be an embarrassment of riches in terms of players for the England squad.

4. Storming start from England with hosts dominating the first half

Still reeling perhaps from their World Cup semi-final defeat at the hands of the Croatians, England set about the task of making things right from the first minute itself. Apart from starting off with a nervy back-pass that nearly led to a goal for Croatia, England did not set a foot wrong in the first half as Gareth Southgate’s men stayed true to his words, “I think people are engaged in how we’re trying to play and they recognise that we’re not perfect every time but we’re trying to excite our supporters and develop a winning mentality.”, which he promised in his pre – match programme notes. England’s defence passed the ball out from the back with purpose, rarely looking for aimless balls out long.

In midfield, Fabian Delph did not look out of place at all against Luka Modric while Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane linked up beautifully, Kane nearly scoring after a stupendous through-ball from Delph for Sterling was cleared by the Croatian keeper coming off his line straight to his feet. There were other chances too – Kane missing from 5 yards out, Barkley striking the side netting, Kalinic saving one-on-one against Sterling and Rashford nearly sent through on goal before a last-ditch tackle by Jedvaj. Croatia gave England a timely reminder of their qualities, however, as they nearly scored at the end of first half, Perisic set up by a neat ball over the top from Modric, the Inter man failing to convert and ensuring the game went into half time at 0-0.

3. Modric and Brozovic struggle without Rakitic while Delph shows quality

Luka Modric vs. England: 90 Minutes

84 Touches (most)

53/63 Passes

5/9 Long Balls

84.1% Pass Accuracy

5 Interceptions (most)

3 Tackles (most)

2 Aerial Duels Won

2 Times Fouled (most)

2 Crosses

2 Key Passes

1 Clearance

1 Shot pic.twitter.com/7HlvNTTqzI — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) November 18, 2018



While Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic did not have a poor game by any means, the duo clearly missed the guile of Rakitic to complete the triumvirate. England largely dominated the midfield despite Modric looking to pull the strings and even creating an opportunity for Perisic in the last minute of the first half. One man, however, who looked completely at home beside the world’s best midfielder was Fabian Delph. The midfielder looks a completely transformed man under Pep Guardiola and replacing the injured Jordan Henderson, looked completely at ease retaining and spraying the ball around.

He created one of the best chances of the first half when setting Raheem Sterling up with a ball over the top, only for Kalinic to come off his line and clear the ball straight to Harry Kane’s feet, who spurned the opportunity. Even though he was sacrificed as England went in search of the equalizer, Delph’s performance was clearly out of the top drawer – following up from last weekend’s friendly where he captained his country for the first time.

2. Southgate’s substitutions pay off as Lingard nets equalizer

With England clearly stunned following Kramaric’s goal, Gareth Southgate looked to refresh his side and made a double substitution – Jesse Lingard and Jadon Sancho coming on for Fabian Delph and Marcus Rashford. The manager’s changes paid off big time as England immediately took back the initiative – Sancho making several darting runs on and off the ball before Lingard finally poked the ball home from a yard out following a Joe Gomez long throw, with Liverpool’s specialist throw-in coach perhaps rejoicing somewhere. England went on to win and it was a result that clearly had the gaffers fingerprints all over it.

1. England exorcise ghost of World Cup semi-finals by relegating Crotia

England are moving on to the UEFA Nations League SemiFinals! Harry Kane’s late goal is enough as England move on and Croatia are relegated. pic.twitter.com/iv4zuMAcay — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 18, 2018



As captain Harry Kane netted in the winner in the 85th minute, the English rejoiced it in the knowledge that they had gone from relegation to semifinals in the span of seven magical minutes. What made the victory even sweeter was the fact that their win also meant Croatia were relegated from League A of the Nations League. For all their domination, it was a story that looked to be panning out differently when Kramaric put the Croats a goal up in the 57th minute but credit to Southgate’s men, they did not stutter and continued to make their way up the pitch despite the shock goal.

It’s a win that completely vindicates the formation of the Nations League, with supporters turning up in such numbers a rarity except in case of the Euros or the World Cup. Gareth Southgate too has stayed true to his promise of re-establishing the national team’s connect with the supporters and trying his best to excite them. With the semifinals to look forward to next, the future does indeed look bright for this young England side.