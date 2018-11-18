Bonucci boos a ‘mistake’ by fans, says Mancini

Leonardo Bonucci was jeered by Italy fans in Milan, much to the frustration of coach Roberto Mancini.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was unhappy with supporters who jeered Leonardo Bonucci during the nation’s 0-0 draw with Portugal in Milan on Saturday.

Bonucci, 31, spent last season at AC Milan after a move from Juventus, only to secure a return to Turin in August.

The move back to Juve has left a sour taste for some supporters, who targeted Bonucci during the Nations League clash.

Mancini criticised the fans and said there should never be a repeat when players are representing their nations.

“It was a mistake for fans to be booing Bonucci,” he told a news conference.

“This is a type of protest that shouldn’t happen when you’re playing for the national team.

“Hopefully it only lasted for 15 minutes but I repeat it shouldn’t happen because when Italy is playing, the crowd should support the players.”

Italy will finish second in Group 3 of League A, with Portugal moving into the Nations League Finals.