No rivalry between Mbappe and Griezmann – Deschamps

France coach Didier Deschamps insisted there was no rivalry between stars Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Mbappe and Griezmann helped Les Bleus win the World Cup in Russia, both scoring four goals while the former was named the tournament’s Best Young Player.

Deschamps played down any suggestions there was a rivalry between the pair as his side prepare for matches against Netherlands and Uruguay.

“No, there has never been any contradiction between them or one who wants to do more than the other one,” he told a news conference.

“They have been important, one after the other at a different time and also sometimes together.

“They are determining as they score goals and make a lot of goals. There is no struggle between them.

“The fact they are both here with us, but not only them because there are other players, but it’s a strong power for France.”

Griezmann and Mbappe are both contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or, particularly after their exploits in Russia.

Deschamps hopes 19-year-old Mbappe can continue delivering for France and said he wanted even more from the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.

“He has to keep doing what he is doing so well. I am very happy he is French. He is determining for the team, that’s good for us,” he said.

“I am not surprised, I just want him to stay like he is, even maybe with a bit more efficiency in front of the goal.

“He is like that anyway … he will do everything to be the same and even better.”