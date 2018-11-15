Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku only returned to action at the weekend, but Belgium have confirmed he has a hamstring injury.

Romelu Lukaku will miss the Nations League clash with Iceland on Thursday due to injury, Belgium have confirmed.

Lukaku returned from a muscle problem in United’s Premier League defeat to rivals Manchester City on Sunday, in which he won a penalty.

But the striker, who has not scored for United since the middle of September, will be forced to sit out the game with Iceland at Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels because of a hamstring injury.

Lukaku has hit four goals in Belgium’s inaugural Nations League campaign, with Roberto Martinez’s side top of League A Group 2.

It is not known whether the 25-year-old will be available to face Switzerland on Sunday, with a place in the Nations League finals up for grabs.

Belgium only need a point against Switzerland to guarantee their progress in the competition, regardless of their result on Thursday.