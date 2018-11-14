Neuer confident despite concerns over Bayern Munich form

Amid questions about his form for club and country, Manuel Neuer has dismissed any suggestion that he feels under pressure.

Manuel Neuer insists he feels confident despite concerns over his form for Germany and Bayern Munich in 2018.

The 32-year-old endured a difficult World Cup after returning from a lengthy absence due to a foot injury, as the reigning champions exited the tournament at the group stage.

Neuer’s performances for Bayern have also been called into question this season, the goalkeeper having conceded eight times from eight shots on target during a recent run of matches.

However, Neuer maintains he is not unsettled by any criticism, telling a news conference: “That’s old stuff, nothing new.

“I’m in good shape; I had a good match against [Borussia] Dortmund. I’m confident.”

8 – Manuer #Neuer has conceded 8 goals from the last 8 shots on target he has faced in the #Bundesliga. Cursed. #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/1w65sGkjGT — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) 3 November 2018

Neuer could sit out Germany’s friendly match with Russia this week but is expected to start against Netherlands next Monday, when Joachim Low’s side go in search of their first Nations League win.

“We want to finish the year, which was not good for us, on a high note and win both matches,” he said. “We’re optimistic that we can perform well in both matches. Against Holland, we want to win, for sure.”

Team-mate Leroy Sane believes the Russia clash will be a good chance for the younger players to stake a claim for a starting spot against Netherlands, such as Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka and Thilo Kehrer.

“You could see well before now that young players started to get some minutes,” said the Manchester City winger. “Jogi Low always did that, included the youngsters. Against Russia, we’re ready to prove ourselves and put some pressure on.”