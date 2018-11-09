Alba wins Spain recall from Luis Enrique

Jordi Alba looked set for an extended spell in the international wilderness but Luis Enrique has finally called up the left-back.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been called into the Spain squad for the first time since Luis Enrique took charge.

Alba has been the headline omission of his former Barca boss’ international tenure, despite being first choice and in fine form for LaLiga’s champions.

But the 29-year-old is back in favour for the concluding Nations League clash with Croatia and a friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso missing out.

Paco Alcacer misses out despite returning from injury in Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 win over Wolfsburg last weekend, while there is still no place for Diego Costa.

Fitness issues in midfield, where Thiago Alcantara leads the absentees, have contributed to call-ups for Celta Vigo’s Brais Mendez and Villarreal’s Pablo Fornals.

In defence, Diego Llorente of Real Sociedad and Mario Hermoso of Espanyol are included alongside Inigo Martinez, who is back despite playing 90 minutes in the Basque derby 24 hours after it was confirmed he would miss Spain’s matches against Wales and England.

Despite their 3-2 reverse at home to England last time out, Spain will guarantee top spot and progress to next year’s Nations League finals with victory in Zagreb next Thursday.

El míster está a punto de comparecer en rueda de prensa. ¿Repasamos los convocados? #UnaNuevaIlusión pic.twitter.com/Z9SeQ8cHRA — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 8, 2018

David De Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Pau Lopez (Real Betis); Jonny Castro Otto (Wolves), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Mario Hermoso (Espanyol), Inigo Martinez (Athletic Bilbao), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona); Sergi Roberto (Barcelona), Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid), Brais Mendez (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Pablo Fornals (Villarreal), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Suso (Milan), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Isco (Real Madrid).