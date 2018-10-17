Low: Dropped Muller is still very important for Germany

Thomas Muller has lost his place in the Germany team, but Joachim Low still sees him as an important member of the squad.

Joachim Low insists Thomas Muller is still a key player for Germany and backed him to rediscover his best form, despite leaving the Bayern Munich man out of his starting XI in France.

Muller has struggled in recent months, scoring only once for his country in 2018, and he was limited to a role as a substitute in Tuesday’s defeat to the world champions, having been substituted before the hour-mark days earlier against the Netherlands.

But Germany coach Low is not giving up on the forward, suggesting he is not the only member of the 2014 World Cup-winning team searching for a return to form after a tough start to their Nations League campaign.

“We have still got three or four players who are world champions and they haven’t forgot how to play football from one day to the other,” Low said.

“Yes, it’s a difficult time, but I still believe, if you want to be successful for a long time, especially in a tournament, you need a good mix between players with experience and some very young players. This is important.

“Thomas Muller still has his qualities. Maybe he hasn’t shown them that much in the national team, but he is a leader, he is trying to push the others and he also talks a lot with younger players. Thomas is still very important for us.”

Despite defeat at the Stade de France, Low was encouraged by the performances of the young players in his new-look side.

“That was a good performance from our younger players, Serge Gnabry and the others as well. Thilo Kehrer did well for his first time from the beginning,” the coach said.

“The big question about young players is if they can hold their level for some time. It’s about consistency. Sometimes they need time to do so over a longer term.

“Sometimes [consistency] comes only with experience and they have to turn 25, 26 or 27. It’s completely normal that young players show different performances. We are looking from game to game, but their performance was a good one and we can definitely work with that.”