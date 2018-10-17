England’s first-half destruction of Spain should be the benchmark for performances against major sides, according to Kieran Trippier.

Kieran Trippier described England’s performance in the 3-2 win over Spain on Monday as “perfect” and believes it should become the new standard for Gareth Southgate’s side.

An impressive display in Seville saw the Three Lions claim their first victory in the Nations League, in the process ending Spain’s 15-year unbeaten run at home in competitive internationals.

Raheem Sterling scored twice while Marcus Rashford also found the net to put England in complete control at half-time, as Spain conceded three times at home outside of friendly games for the first time.

Despite goals from Paco Alcacer and Sergio Ramos after the break, Southgate’s side held on to secure the win and put down a marker for the future, according to full-back Trippier.

“I thought, all round it was a perfect performance,” the Tottenham defender told reporters. “It is certainly up there for me personally in my career and I know for all the other lads.

“Spain haven’t lost in over 10 years in a competitive game [at home] so it just shows what we can do, the attacking threat we’ve got.

That was a huge performance and a memorable night @England pic.twitter.com/qhxzIiBW3M — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 15, 2018

“We want to beat the big teams. In the past few games we have had draws and not scored but I think we showed we can beat the top teams and defend well against the top teams.

“It was a statement last and hopefully in the future we can put performances in like this as well. We want to win every game and play like that in every game. We know how well we can play as a team and in the first half we showed that.

“It is something to build on, we have a lot of confidence going into the next games. We just have to keep working on our formation in training and hopefully on match days we can put out the performances.”