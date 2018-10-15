Boateng won’t play against France

FC Bayern Munchen centre-back Jerome Boateng has been ruled out of Germany’s UEFA Nations League clash with France with a calf injury.

The 30-year-old Bayern defender picked up the knock during the 3-0 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday.

Having seen five senior players already withdraw from his initial squad, German boss Joachim Low is now seriously short of key players.

Die Mannschaft were heavily criticised for their defeat to Holland and a heavy loss to the world champions could have severe ramifications for the head coach.

For Bayern though the situation is not so severe, despite their poor run of form, with manager Niko Kovac rotating his centre-back pairing between Boateng, Matts Hummels and Niklas Sule.

A statement on Germany’s Twitter account read: “JB17Official has left the team hotel in Amsterdam and won’t be available for #FRAGER due to a calf problem.”