England draw with Croatia in front of empty stadium

England and Croatia played to a goalless draw in their UEFA Nations League clash in front of an empty Stadion HNK Rijeka.

Croatia 0 England 0

Booked Henderson and Stones suspended for Spain game

Dier hits the post

Barkley denied penalty

Kane hits the crossbar

Kane offsides as he scores late on

Match summary

There was no separating these two sides in an entertaining and competitive Nations League fixture with England going the closest of the two sides to winning the tie.

The match was played in front an empty stadium due to a punishment handed to the hosts in 2015 when a swastika pattern was seen on their field during a Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy.

Full report

It was a frenetic start from both teams in an eerily empty stadium with England dominating the ball in the opening stages.

Jordan Henderson picked up an early yellow card for a foul on Ivan Rakitic, meaning he is suspended for the upcoming match with Spain.

Luca Modric was Croatia’s main attacking outlet although as the pace settled down, both sides were looking to pass the ball around, with little penetration.

Josip Pivaric was then forced to make a last-ditch tackle as Raheem Sterling looked to steal in at the back post to get on the end of a Ben Chilwell cross.

Eric Dier was well placed to block a shot from Ivan Perisic following a 19th minute corner, as Maguire came close to turning home a Chilwell free-kick on 26 minutes.

Jordan Pickford did well to deny Kramaric after a good break forward from Perisic while the first half ended with Dier flicking the ball onto the post from a set-piece from Henderson.

Close! @ericdier's flicked header looks set to creep in at the back post, but it comes off the woodwork. 😬#threelions pic.twitter.com/1ODOEonFTG — England (@England) October 12, 2018

The England stopper kept out a Perisic strike five minutes into the second half, while Harry’s Kane’s first real involvement of the game saw him a crash a header onto the crossbar following a good free-kick delivery from Henderson.

John Stones then also found himself suspended for England’s next game for a yellow card for a foul on Ante Rebic, as Marcus Rashford somehow failed to turn home an excellent Kyle Walker delivery from the right.

With 57 minutes on the clock, Dominik Livakovic pulled off a stunning save to stop a Rashford shot from curling home, as Rebic cut inside but curled his 70th minute shot just past a diving Pickford.

Kane then had the ball in the back of the net but it was ruled out for offsides, after a good attack involving Ross Barkley and Henderson.

Stones blocked a first-time effort from Kramaric with the match winding down as England substitute Jadon Sancho started to look lively in a wide area after his introduction. He floated a good cross to Kane at the back post, but Livakovic was just able to get a hand to the ball.

Both sides continued to press forward in search of a winner but the match ultimately ended in a goalless draw, to put both sides on a point from two games.